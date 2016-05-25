SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Westpac Banking Corporation
has priced a A$2.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) offering of
five-year dual-tranche senior unsecured medium-term notes,
including its debut climate bond.
A A$500 million fixed-rate tranche priced with a coupon of
3.1 percent at 99.725 to yield 3.16 percent, equivalent to 117bp
over semi-quarterly coupon-matched mid-swaps. The fixed-rate
tranche is Westpac's first direct issue in the climate bond
market and proceeds will be used to fund renewable energy and
low carbon commercial property in Australia.
A A$1.8 billion tranche of floating-rate notes priced at par
and pays 117bp over three-month BBSW.
The notes are expected to be rated Aa2/AA- (Moody's/S&P).
Westpac was sole lead manager.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)