SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Westpac Banking Corporation has priced a A$2.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) offering of five-year dual-tranche senior unsecured medium-term notes, including its debut climate bond.

A A$500 million fixed-rate tranche priced with a coupon of 3.1 percent at 99.725 to yield 3.16 percent, equivalent to 117bp over semi-quarterly coupon-matched mid-swaps. The fixed-rate tranche is Westpac's first direct issue in the climate bond market and proceeds will be used to fund renewable energy and low carbon commercial property in Australia.

A A$1.8 billion tranche of floating-rate notes priced at par and pays 117bp over three-month BBSW.

The notes are expected to be rated Aa2/AA- (Moody's/S&P).

Westpac was sole lead manager. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)