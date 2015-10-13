SYDNEY Oct 14 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No. 2 lender by market value, on Wednesday said it
will raise A$3.5 billion ($2.54 billion) in a fully underwritten
rights issue to boost new stricter capital rules.
It will issue new shares at A$25.50, a 16.1 percent discount
to Tuesday's close of A$30.44.
It also announced a full-year cash profit of A$7.8 billion,
up 3 percent from a year ago and expects to announce a dividend
of 94 cents a share.
Trading in Westpac shares has been halted and is expected to
recommence on Monday, Oct. 19.
($1 = 1.3797 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)