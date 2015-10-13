* To issue new shares at A$25.50 vs Tuesday close of A$30.44
* To raise home loans rates by 20 basis points
* Australia's "Big Four" banks have now raised over A$20 bln
* Westpac shares on trading halt; down 8 pct YTD
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Oct 14 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No. 2 lender by market value, on Wednesday said it
will raise A$3.5 billion ($2.54 billion) to meet new stricter
capital rules while pushing home loan rates higher by 20 basis
points.
It set the price of the fully underwritten rights issue at
A$25.50 per share, a 16.1 percent discount to Tuesday's close of
A$30.44. The fund raising will add about 100 basis points to
Westpac's common equity Tier-1 ratio, taking it to over 14
percent on an internationally comparable basis.
The move comes after the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority in July demanded that banks set aside bigger cash
buffers against their mortgage books, a key source of revenue,
amid fears of a house price bubble.
Westpac was widely expected to raise about A$3 billion by
November after heavy-lifting by rivals earlier this year. But
analysts lauded the bank's move to increase variable home loan
and residential investment property loan rates by 20 basis
points, effective Nov. 20.
"What I did like particularly in that was the announcement
of the increase in home loan rates ... which I expect the other
major banks to follow over the near term," said Morningstar
analyst David Ellis.
"This is evidence that whilst they have to raise capital to
meet higher regulatory requirement they are not going to smash
their return on equity. That's the key to this."
Australia's four major banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, National Australia Bank, and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - have now
together raised over A$20 billion since May.
Analysts, however, still estimate a shortfall of about A$20
billion over the next two to three years as Australian
regulators try to bring banks' capital ratios in line with
international peers.
Westpac announced a full-year cash profit of A$7.8 billion,
up 3 percent from a year ago, in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It expects
to announce a dividend of 94 cents a share.
Trading in Westpac shares has been halted and is expected to
recommence next Monday.
Bank shares have fallen 5.7 percent to 12.9 percent so far
this year as concerns mount over stricter capital rules and
banks' ability to dole out large dividends. Westpac is down 8
percent so far this year.
($1 = 1.3797 Australian dollars)
