By Cecile Lefort
| SYDNEY, July 24
SYDNEY, July 24 Westpac Banking Corp is
expected to announce on Monday an issue of perpetual hybrid
securities worth around A$750 million ($547 million), two
sources involved in the offer said, making it the first major
Australian lender to raise buffer capital after stricter
prudential rules were imposed.
A Westpac spokesperson declined to comment.
Regulators have given Australian banks have one year to
raise around US$7 billion under new guidelines requiring banks
to hold bigger cash buffers.
Earlier this week, the Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority (APRA) lifted the mortgage risk weights of the
country's top banks to put them in the top quartile of
international lenders.
The hybrid issue from Australia's No. 2 lender by market
value is being marketed at a margin of around 400 basis points
over the bank bill swap rate, the same sources said. One of them
noted the maturity, or the first call date, was likely to be
around five years.
The issue, to be counted as additional Tier 1 capital, will
be led by Westpac with a large syndicate including UBS, ANZ
Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank, one source said.
Hybrid securities are a mix of debt and equity. They feature
interest payments but can also be converted to shares.
The vast majority of bank hybrids on issue are held by
individual investors who typically "buy and hold". Banks much
prefer to tap this class of investor rather than fund managers,
who typically ask for higher margins because of the added risk
associated with complex securities.
Hybrids have fallen out of favour this year as a glut of
supply resulted in issues trading below their initial price,
driving up their yields.
Recent offers by rivals Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group and National Australia Bank were quoted
between 390 and 398 basis points above the bank bill swap rate.
The new Westpac issue will test market appetite, with some
sceptics citing more attractive opportunities elsewhere. They
nominated Westpac's own ordinary shares, which pay a franked
dividend of around 7.6 percent compared to the 6.1 percent
expected from the new hybrid.
"It is a trade-off," said Campbell Dawson, a portfolio
manager at Elstree Investment Management with A$180 million in
fixed income and credit. "With hybrids, you are getting slightly
lower returns but with much lower volatility."
He said individual investors are likely to be attracted to
the anticipated margin of around 400 basis points, which would
be the highest ever issued by an Australian major bank.
($1 = 1.3704 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Eric Meijer)