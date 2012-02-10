SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it planned to raise its variable mortgage rate by 10 basis points to 7.46 percent, even though the Australian central bank decided to keep rates on hold earlier this week.

"Increasing interest rates is never an easy decision," the bank said in a statement. "However, our move today reflects the increase in costs of banks raising money." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)