SYDNEY, Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, missed analyst
forecasts with a 3 percent fall in first-quarter cash profit due
to slower loan growth and higher funding costs, knocking its
shares down 4 percent.
Westpac said challenging operating conditions had also
contributed to a A$200 million decline in markets-related income
during the quarter.
"(Westpac's result is similar to what) we've seen with the
other banks, it is symptomatic of the fact that conditions are
increasingly tough for both consumers and businesses in
Australia at the moment," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager
at White Funds Management .
The stock fell as much as 4.2 percent, compared with a 1.3
percent fall in the wider market.
Last year, Westpac and its 'Big Four' bank rivals
-- National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- posted a
record $25 billion in combined profits, in stark contrast to
their struggling European and U.S. rivals.
But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the
1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down
debt, putting pressure on new business.
Westpac reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.5
billion ($1.6 billion) down from A$1.55 billion a year ago. Five
analysts on average had expected a first-quarter cash profit of
A$1.6 billion.
The result comes as investors worry about higher funding
costs, a slow recovery in credit demand and a political backlash
against the banks, which have been raising home loan rates
despite an easing bias of the central bank.
Australian banks have been cutting costs to offset
weaker margins as instability in Europe ups funding costs and
domestic loan demand shrinks.
"Operating conditions deteriorated in the December 2011
quarter with slowing global growth and an escalation in the
European sovereign debt crisis leading to high market volatility
and increased business and consumer caution," Westpac said in a
statement.
Westpac said that more recently, easing liquidity conditions
in Europe have worked to improve market sentiment but it
remained cautious about the outlook.
LOWER MARGINS
Westpac recorded a net interest margin that was 10 basis
points lower for the quarter compared to the average of third
and fourth quarters of 2011, citing higher funding costs and
lower treasury earnings as the cause.
The bank said this month it was cutting up to 400 jobs as a
way to attack costs and protect profits amid slowing loan
growth.
Tier one capital was higher at 9.8 percent and impairment
charges were around A$300 million.
Westpac said its loan growth was fully funded by around A$5
billion in customer deposits raised during the quarter.
Westpac announced a restructuring in November, which
included the departure of its head of key retail and business
banking and the formation of a new division, Australian
financial services. It said restructuring program costs were
around $200 million.
Despite complaining of slow growth and rising funding costs,
CBA reported a record A$3.58 billion half-year cash profit on
Wednesday and NAB recorded a strong A$1.4 billion first-quarter
profit earlier.
The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from
the wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United
States, to meet a shortfall of deposits to fund lending.
Westpac shares have risen 4.1 percent so far this year, the
second-best performer among Australia's 'Big Four' banks behind
ANZ, and just below the 4.6 percent rise in the broader
index.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
