* H1 cash profit up 1 pct to record A$3.195 bln

* interim dividend of 82 cents

* Tight rein on costs, job cuts offset falling interest margins (Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY, May 3 Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's third-largest lender, eked out another record half-year profit as a tight rein on costs and job cuts offset lower interest margins and higher funding costs, issues that are also hitting the broader banking sector.

First-half cash profit rose 1 percent to A$3.195 billion ($3.29 billion) in the six months to March 31 compared with A$3.17 billion reported a year ago. Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Analysts on average had expected Westpac to report a cash profit of A$3.120 billion in the six months to March.

Net profit fell by a quarter to A$2.97 billion as the year-ago period had been boosted by a one-off tax consolidation, the bank said.

Westpac and other Australian lenders are feeling the heat of tight market conditions, with slow loan growth and increased competition for deposits posing challenges. The euro zone debt crisis has further raised funding costs.

In response, banks have been cutting expenses, including headcount. Westpac said earlier this year it would cut some 560 jobs and send more than 100 offshore to protect profitability.

"I think we've certainly made our major announcements, and it's now a case of working through and executing on those plans that we have announced and we have discussed with our teams," said Phillip Coffey Westpac Chief financial officer.

"I don't think you are going to hear any surprise announcements," he said of the chance of more job cuts.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reported a record underlying profit of A$2.97 billion on Wednesday, but saw margins shrink in Australia.

"Once you dig below the headline figure, you saw a lot of similar trends to ANZ, with net interest margin down, but probably one of the favourable things in this Westpac result is the cost growth was below their revenue growth, which is a key factor that the market will be looking at," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager White Funds Management, which owns Westpac shares.

Last year, Westpac and its 'Big Four' bank rivals - National Australia Bank Commonwealth Bank and ANZ - posted a record $25 billion in combined profits, in stark contrast to their struggling European and U.S. rivals.

MARGIN PRESSURE

Westpac said lending increased 5 percent over the year compared with a 10-year average of over 10 percent, while deposits grew 11 percent.

Westpac's core retail and business banking divisions were the biggest contributor to the profit increase, rising 14 percent as the cost-to-income ratio for the unit fell 90 basis points.

The bank's net interest margin, a measure of profitability, fell 4 basis points on year to 2.17 percent, reflecting a need to maintain high term-deposit rates due to fierce competition for retail deposits and higher wholesale funding costs.

To combat the pressure on margins, banks have not been passing on to customers the full amount of interest rate cuts by the central bank.

Westpac, which raised mortgages rates by 10 basis points in February even though official interest rates had not changed, is yet to respond to Tuesday's 50 basis point rate cut by the central bank.

National Australia Bank, the country's No.1 by assets, lowered its variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points on Wednesday, and CBA has announced with a 40 basis point cut.

Westpac's Coffey said he did not see a let-up in competition for deposits as banks race to raise deposit funds on their books to shield themselves from any fallout from the European crisis.

Global economic concerns have also pushed banks to bolster their balance sheet, with Westpac holding a record A$101 billion in liquid assets and increasing its tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, by 28 basis points to 9.81 percent.

The bank raised its dividend by 3 percent from the prior half year to 82 cents.

Westpac shares have risen over 13 percent so far this year, the second-best performer of the major four banks, behind ANZ, which is up 16 percent. The broader index is up 9.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9704 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair)