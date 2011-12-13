SYDNEY Dec 14 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, said higher funding costs would put pressure margins and that it needed to balance economic realities when weighing up whether to pass on interest rate cuts to customers.

The crisis in Europe has slowed growth and made both consumers and businesses more cautious, chief executive Gail Kelly said in a statement ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting.

"Higher funding cots are a reality of this environment and are continuing to place pressure on interest margins," Kelly said.

"We are mindful of the impacts of interest rate decision on customers but these must be balanced with what is economically responsible." (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)