SYDNEY Nov 24 Westpac banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, said on Thursday its retail and business banking head Rob Coombe has resigned and Jason Yetton would replace him.

Rob Coombe headed Westpac's biggest division, which also focuses on its mainstay mortgages. The bank said Coombe was leaving to pursue other opportunities without elaborating.

Westpac announced the creation of two new divisions encompassing its financial services business and services business such as technology, property and legal. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)