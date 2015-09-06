SYDNEY, Sept 7 Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No. 3 lender by assets, on Monday said it will increase annual investment spending by 20 percent as it looks to focus on customer service and improving efficiency.

An annual investment will be A$1.3 billion ($898.43 million) concentrating on technology and digital initiatives, the lender said in a statement on Monday. It will target a cost-to-income ratio of below 40 percent.

The announcement comes after Westpac's downbeat first-half results in May which missed expectations for dividends and profits.

