SYDNEY May 6 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No.3 lender, will launch a new money transfer
service in June, according to a letter seen by Reuters, more
than a year after it forced several remitters out of business by
closing their bank accounts.
Westpac became the last lender to stop banking with money
transfer operators, or remitters, in 2015 citing growing
compliance costs and concerns the money could be used for
laundering or terrorism financing.
Aside from competing with money wiring giants such as
Western Union and Moneygram, Westpac is now
positioning itself to rival digital money transfer companies
including PayPal Holdings that are rushing to grab a
share of Australia's $35 billion remittance market.
In an email sent to customers, Westpac said it was
introducing a new service for international payments called
LitePay International, allowing payments of under A$3,000
($2,239) from transaction and savings accounts to some eligible
countries within two banking days.
The service will initially be available to the Philippines
with a A$5 payment fee and additional countries will be
available in "due course," according to the email.
The fee is much lower than usual bank fees of up to A$30.
Even so, digital remitters able to transfer money in real-time
will still have an edge.
A Westpac spokeswoman declined to comment.
There are 236,400 Filipinos living in Australia - one of the
largest migrant populations in the country, according to
government data. One in four Australians was born overseas.
The major banks' decision to close remittance agencies'
accounts - affecting the majority of Australia's roughly 500
money-transfer operators - raised fears the business would drift
underground.
In September last year, MP Craig Kelly told the parliament
the move by banks was a way to thwart competition so they could
get the business left by remitters that were forced shut.
($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)