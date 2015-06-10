SYDNEY, June 10 Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No 2 lender by market value, on Wednesday said it is splitting its most profitable retail and business banking division and the manager in charge of the combined structure would leave the bank.

Westpac said in a statement it had created two new divisions - consumer banking and commercial and business banking - to simplify its organisation and improve accountability and customer service.

Jason Yetton would be removed as group executive for retail and business banking, a position he has held since November 2011.

George Frazis, who has been heading smaller unit St Geroge, would take over the management of the consumer bank, while David Lindberg was promoted from chief product officer to lead the new commercial and business bank division.

Analysts say the move could be positive for earnings at a time when Australia's major banks are under pressure from restrictions on risky mortgage lending and expectations of tougher capital rules. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)