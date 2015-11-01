SYDNEY Nov 2 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No.3 lender by assets, on Monday posted a 3 percent
rise in annual cash profit to a record A$7.8 billion helped by
growth in mortgages.
Last month, Westpac pre-released its earnings as it raised
A$3.5 billion ($2.54 billion) to meet new stricter capital rules
and became the first lender to push home loan rates higher to
protect profits.
Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and
paid out, rose 6 percent while net interest margin, a key gauge
of profitability, was flat. Loan impairment charges rose 16
percent.
Australia's four major banks are preparing for their slowest
earnings growth since the global financial crisis amid record
low interest rates and a cooling economy.
National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking Corp
both missed expectations when they posted record cash
profits last month. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
follows a June-ending calendar year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alison Williams)