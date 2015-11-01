(Adds CEO comment, more earnings metrics, industry context,
shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Nov 2 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No.3 lender by assets, on Monday posted a 3 percent
rise in annual cash profit to a record A$7.8 billion helped by
growth in mortgages.
Last month, Westpac pre-released its earnings as it raised
A$3.5 billion ($2.54 billion) to meet new stricter capital rules
and became the first lender to push home loan rates higher to
protect profits.
Australia's four major banks are preparing for their slowest
earnings growth since the global financial crisis amid record
low interest rates and a cooling economy. Bad debt charges are
ticking up even as regulators demand more cash be set aside
against loan books.
Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer expects "Australian banks to
continue to operate in a lower-for-longer environment with
modest credit growth, intense competition and ongoing regulatory
uncertainty."
The caution comes even as Westpac unveiled its best final
dividend ever of 94 cents, taking the total annual payout to 187
cents a share, up 3 percent.
Hartzer, however, expects a pick-up in business credit and
growth in wealth and insurance markets to help bank earnings,
going forward.
Net interest income, the difference of interest earned and
paid out, rose 6 percent for the year-ended Sept.30 while net
interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, was flat at 2.09
percent.
Loan impairment charges rose 16 percent on higher write-offs
and as the benefit from credit quality improvement reduced.
Operating expenses jumped 11 percent for the year led by
technology investment and foreign currency impact as the
Australian dollar depreciated some 13 percent this year.
National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking Corp
both missed expectations when they posted record cash
profits last month. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
follows a June-ending calendar year.
The four have together raised over A$20 billion ($14.51
billion) since May to comply with onerous capital rules.
Bank shares have underperformed so far this year as the fund
raisings have diluted average returns to shareholders and on
concerns about future earnings growth. Westpac shares are down
about 5 percent this year to Friday's close compared with a 3
percent drop in the broader index.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ralph Boulton)