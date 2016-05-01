SYDNEY May 2 Australia's No.3 lender Westpac
Banking Corp on Monday reported a 3 percent rise in
first-half cash profit, lagging forecasts as higher debt
impairment charges hurt growth while a significant increase in
capital pinched on shareholder returns.
Cash earnings rose to A$3.9 billion ($2.96 billion) for the
six months ended March 31 compared with A$3.78 billion a year
ago and A$4.07 billion estimate of six analysts polled by
Reuters. Earnings were helped by growth in mortgages on the back
of record low interest rates.
The nation's oldest bank declared an interim dividend of 94
cents a share, unchanged from 2015 final dividend.
Dark clouds are gathering over Australia's financial sector,
which sailed through the global crisis but now faces slowing
profit growth, onerous capital rules and rising defaults and
questions over corporate responsibility in an election year when
bank misconduct is shaping as a hot issue.
($1 = 1.3161 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Diane Craft)