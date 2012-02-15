* Q1 cash profit A$1.5 bln Vs A$1.6 consensus
* Net interest margin down 10 bp in Q1 vs H2
* Impairment charges rise to A$300 million
* Says operating conditions deteriorated in Dec qtr
SYDNEY, Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, posted a 3 percent
fall in first-quarter cash profit, missing analyst forcasts, as
slower loan growth and higher funding costs weighed.
Westpac said the more challenging operating conditions had
contributed to a A$200 million decline in markets-related income
during the quarter.
"Operating conditions deteriorated in the December 2011
quarter with slowing global growth and an escalation in the
European sovereign debt crisis leading to high market volatility
and increased business and consumer caution," Westpac said in a
statement.
Westpac said that more recently, easing liquidity conditions
in Europe have worked to improve market sentiment but it
remained cautious about the outlook.
Last year, Westpac and its 'Big Four' bank rivals --
National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- racked up a
record $25 billion in combined profits, in stark contrast to
their struggling European and U.S. rivals.
But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the
1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down
debt.
Westpac reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.5
billion down from A$1.55 billion reported a year ago. Five
analysts on average expected a first-quarter cash profit of
A$1.6 billion.
The results comes as investors are focused on higher funding
costs, a slow recovery in credit demand and political backlash
against Australia's big banks, which have been raising home loan
rates despite an easing bias of the central bank.
The rising cost of funds, thanks to the instability in
Europe and falling loan demand is squeezing margins, with banks
employing cost-cutting measures to maintain earnings growth.
Westpac recorded a net interest margin that was 10 basis
points lower for the quarter compared to the average of third
and fourth quarters of 2011, citing higher funding costs and
lower treasury earnings as the cause.
Westpac announced this month it was cutting up to 400 jobs
as a way to attack costs and protect profits amid slowing loan
growth.
Tier one capital was higher at 9.8 percent and impairment
charges were around A$300 million.
Westpac shares have risen 4.1 percent so far this year, the
second-best performer among Australia's 'Big Four' banks behind
ANZ, and just below the 4.6 percent rise in the broader
index.
Despite complaining of slow growth and rising funding costs,
CBA reported a record A$3.58 billion half-year cash profit on
Wednesday and NAB recorded a strong A$1.4 billion first-quarter
profit earlier.
The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from
the wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United
States, to meet a shortfall of deposits to fund lending.
Westpac said its loan growth was fully funded by around A$5
billion in customer deposits raised during the quarter.
