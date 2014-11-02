SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
booked a fifth straight year of record profit with an 8
percent climb in full-year cash earnings on robust loan growth
and declines in bad debts.
The nation's No. 2 lender by value said cash profit came to
A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion), meeting the average forecast from
seven analysts polled by Reuters. Revenues rose 7 percent in the
year.
It announced a final dividend of 92 cents a share taking
total dividend for the year to 182 cents, up 5 percent.
Bolstered by a strong focus on mortgage lending, a rapidly
growing property market and tight cost controls, three of
Australia's "Big Four" banks have notched up five consecutive
years of record income in current earnings season.
($1 = 1.1446 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln
Feast)