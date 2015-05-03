* Cash profit at A$3.8 bln vs A$3.9 bln consensus

SYDNEY, May 4 Westpac Banking Group, Australia's No. 2 lender by market value, missed forecasts with a flat first-half cash profit as lower treasury income and adjustments to its derivative valuations hurt growth.

Australian banks, which came out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed, are a favourite with investors, especially the country's retirees who buy the shares for their attractive dividend payout ratios of 6-7 percent and stable earnings growth.

However, concerns have risen lately about a more onerous capital regime, subdued business credit growth amid a slowing economy and frothiness in the country's property market that has triggered regulatory steps to rein in lending to speculative investors.

Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said he expected growth in the Australian economy to be uneven across sectors and geographies.

"For Australian banks, this means that credit growth will be modest," he said in a statement. "This also means that banking competition will remain intense, including from new entrants."

Cash profit stood at A$3.8 billion ($2.98 billion) for the six months ended March 31, in line with a year ago and compared with the A$3.9 billion estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters. Earnings were helped by growth in mortgages on the back of record low interest rates.

Interest rates, currently at 2.25 percent, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again.

The nation's oldest bank declared a dividend of 93 cents a share, up 3 percent from a year ago.

Westpac's asset quality improved by 16 basis points during the period to 0.35 percent of gross loans, it said.

Net interest income, or the difference of interest earned and paid out, rose 4 percent while net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability for banks, fell 6 basis points to 2.05 percent.

It took a 17 percent hit on its institutional business earnings after making changes to derivative valuation methodologies in the first half which resulted in a A$85 million charge.

Noting its core equity tier-I capital ratio had slipped to 8.8 percent, near the bottom of its preferred range, Westpac said it would seek to boost its capital by about A$2 billion through its discounted and underwritten dividend re-investment plan (DRP), which pays out dividends in shares instead of cash.

($1 = 1.2770 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Walsh)