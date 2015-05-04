* Cash profit at A$3.8 bln vs A$3.9 bln consensus

* NIM at 2.05 pct, down 6 bps

* Impaired assets down 16 bps to 0.35 pct of gross loans

* To raise A$2 bln through dividend reinvestment plan (Adds analysts' comments, shares)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, May 4 Westpac Banking Group, Australia's No. 2 lender by market value, missed first-half profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend rise in 6-1/2 years, the latest sign of mounting challenges facing Australia's highly profitable banks.

Australia's biggest lenders emerged from the global financial crisis relatively unscathed, but are now facing tough decisions over how to tackle an over-reliance on mortgages and a more onerous capital regime in a slowing economy.

"Earnings growth is pretty hard to come by. It's a tough environment," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset Management. "Our biggest concern would be that earnings growth disappears completely."

Cash profit for six months to March 31 stood at A$3.8 billion ($2.98 billion), in line with a year ago and below analysts' estimate of A$3.9 billion, as lower treasury income and adjustments to Westpac's derivative valuations hurt growth.

Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, fell 6 basis points to 2.05 percent, reflecting intense competition in the mortgage market from traditional rivals Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd as well as newcomers like Macquarie Bank Ltd.

Impaired assets fell 16 basis points to 0.35 percent of gross loans, although loans more than 90 days past due rose 7 percent in the half, indicating bad debts could have more upside with the mining sector reeling from falling iron ore prices.

Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said he expected growth in the Australian economy to be uneven.

"For Australian banks, this means that credit growth will be modest," he said. "This also means that banking competition will remain intense, including from new entrants."

Westpac shares hit a three-month low after the results, but recouped losses to trade down 3.5 percent at A$35.60 each.

The bank disappointed investors by raising its dividend only 1 cent to 93 cents a share, a sharp cut to the 2-cent half-yearly increases shareholders had grown accustomed to since September 2011.

In anticipation of higher capital requirements, Westpac said it would boost its capital by about A$2 billion through its discounted and partially underwritten dividend re-investment plan.

Core equity tier-I capital ratio had slipped to 8.8 percent in the first half, near the bottom of its preferred range, the bank said.

Omkar Joshi, who helps manage A$1 billion at Watermark Funds Management, said the dividend re-investment plan was a sign that Westpac was concerned about capital ratios.

ANZ will post first-half numbers on Tuesday followed by NAB on Thursday, while Macquarie is set to announce annual results on Friday. CBA follows a different calendar and posted its first-half results in February.

($1 = 1.2770 Australian dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates)