* Cash profit at A$3.8 bln vs A$3.9 bln consensus
* NIM at 2.05 pct, down 6 bps
* Impaired assets down 16 bps to 0.35 pct of gross loans
* To raise A$2 bln through dividend reinvestment plan
(Adds analysts' comments, shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, May 4 Westpac Banking Group,
Australia's No. 2 lender by market value, missed first-half
profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend rise in
6-1/2 years, the latest sign of mounting challenges facing
Australia's highly profitable banks.
Australia's biggest lenders emerged from the global
financial crisis relatively unscathed, but are now facing tough
decisions over how to tackle an over-reliance on mortgages and a
more onerous capital regime in a slowing economy.
"Earnings growth is pretty hard to come by. It's a tough
environment," said Don Williams, chief investment officer at
Platypus Asset Management. "Our biggest concern would be that
earnings growth disappears completely."
Cash profit for six months to March 31 stood at A$3.8
billion ($2.98 billion), in line with a year ago and below
analysts' estimate of A$3.9 billion, as lower treasury income
and adjustments to Westpac's derivative valuations hurt growth.
Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, fell 6
basis points to 2.05 percent, reflecting intense competition in
the mortgage market from traditional rivals Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
and National Australia Bank Ltd as well as
newcomers like Macquarie Bank Ltd.
Impaired assets fell 16 basis points to 0.35 percent of
gross loans, although loans more than 90 days past due rose 7
percent in the half, indicating bad debts could have more upside
with the mining sector reeling from falling iron ore prices.
Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said he expected growth in the
Australian economy to be uneven.
"For Australian banks, this means that credit growth will be
modest," he said. "This also means that banking competition will
remain intense, including from new entrants."
Westpac shares hit a three-month low after the results, but
recouped losses to trade down 3.5 percent at A$35.60 each.
The bank disappointed investors by raising its dividend only
1 cent to 93 cents a share, a sharp cut to the 2-cent
half-yearly increases shareholders had grown accustomed to since
September 2011.
In anticipation of higher capital requirements, Westpac said
it would boost its capital by about A$2 billion through its
discounted and partially underwritten dividend re-investment
plan.
Core equity tier-I capital ratio had slipped to 8.8 percent
in the first half, near the bottom of its preferred range, the
bank said.
Omkar Joshi, who helps manage A$1 billion at Watermark Funds
Management, said the dividend re-investment plan was a sign that
Westpac was concerned about capital ratios.
ANZ will post first-half numbers on Tuesday followed by NAB
on Thursday, while Macquarie is set to announce annual results
on Friday. CBA follows a different calendar and posted its
first-half results in February.
($1 = 1.2770 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)