SYDNEY Nov 7 Westpac met expectations
with a flat annual cash profit and lowered its return on equity
target amid an increasingly challenging environment of lower
interest rates and higher funding costs.
Australia's second-biggest bank by market value reported a
cash profit of A$7.82 billion ($6 billion) for the year ended
Sept. 30 on Monday, unchanged from $A7.82 billion a year
earlier. The cash profit figure excludes one-offs and non-cash
accounting items.
The result was in line with an average estimate of a 0.1
percent rise in cash profit from 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Westpac announced a final dividend of $A0.94 per share, in
line with the A$0.94 it paid last year. The bank said it would
lower its return on equity target to 13-14 percent from 15
percent for the medium term amid an ongoing environment of lower
interest rates and higher regulatory capital requirements.
($1 = 1.3011 Australian dollars)
