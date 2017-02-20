(Adds background)
SYDNEY Feb 21 Westpac Banking Corp
said on Tuesday its level of stressed assets fell slightly in
the three months to Dec. 31 after a rise in dairy, oil and
metals prices boosted the quality of its portfolio.
Australia's No. 2 bank by market value said stressed
exposures as a percentage of total loans fell by 5 basis points
to 1.15 percent in the first quarter of its financial year.
Bad debt charges remained steady with the quarter that ended
Sept. 30 and were lower than the same time a year ago. Mortgage
delinquencies were unchanged overall, although a rise was
reported in the mining-focused state of Western Australia.
Westpac did not disclose profit or revenue numbers in its
limited first-quarter update or its net interest margin.
Westpac's rivals have reported flat or declining net interest
margins due to higher funding costs.
Australian bank returns have been under pressure from higher
wholesale funding and deposit costs, as well as regulatory
changes requiring them to hold more capital against their
mortgage books to provide a more level playing field for smaller
banks.
Westpac's common equity Tier-1 capital ratio slipped to 9.3
percent at the end of December from 9.5 percent in September due
to the timing of its dividend payment to shareholders but
remained above its preferred range of 8.75 to 8.25 percent.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Andrew Roche)