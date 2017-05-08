* Record H1 profit of A$4 bln in line with expectations
* Flags slower home loan growth amid regulator clampdown
* Govt announces new inquiry into competition in the sector
* Industry also faces increased compliance and capital costs
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, May 8 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No. 2 lender, booked a record first-half cash
profit, helped by a drop in bad debt but flagged slowing growth
in home loans as regulators seek to cool a red-hot property
market.
A recent plan by the country's prudential regulator to place
new limits on some types of housing loans, is, however, just one
headwind faced by the mortgage-reliant banking sector, which is
grappling with rising compliance and capital costs as well as
stiff competition.
The Australian government also announced on Monday a new
inquiry into competition in industry, following a series of
scandals and public allegations against the "Big Four" banks of
abuse of market power.
Westpac's cash profit for the six months to end-March
climbed 3 percent to A$4 billion ($3 billion), due in large part
to a robust performance from its institutional loans division as
credit quality improved. The result met expectations and puts
the lender on track for its best-ever full-year profit.
Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said the bank expects housing
price growth will slow, especially in Sydney and Melbourne due
to the regulatory clampdown and like other domestic banks, it
has raised mortgage rates.
With expectations high for regulators to require banks to
boost capital later this year, Westpac also offered a discount
for investors to participate in its dividend reinvestment plan
even though its Tier 1 capital ratio of 10 percent was above its
targeted range.
"We thought this was a prudent step to increase capital
further while we wait for regulatory guidance," he said.
Its net interest margin fell 7 basis points to 2.07 percent
from a year ago after it increased interest rates to attract
deposits, while first-half return on equity was 14 percent, down
from 14.2 percent a year ago.
The new government inquiry is widely expected to target the
wealth divisions of the banks.
"Those wealth businesses have caused the banks the most
amount of angst over the last few years as far as customer
complaints and problems," Morningstar analyst David Ellis said.
"But I don’t think the likely outcome would be forced
divestments of their wealth businesses.”
Despite the headwinds, Australia's banks are some of the
strongest globally.
Rivals National Australia Bank and Australia and
New Zealand Banking Group both reported rises in
half-year cash earnings last week, benefiting from strong credit
growth driven by housing loans in Australia's booming east coast
property markets.
Both NAB and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia are
also expected to notch up record annual earnings.
($1 = 1.3492 Australian dollars)
