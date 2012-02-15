SYDNEY Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, said on Thursday its first-quarter cash profit fell 3 percent, missing analyst forcasts, said that operating conditions had deteriorated with slower loan growth and higher funding costs weighing on profit.

Westpac reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.5 billion down from A$1.55 billion reported a year ago. Five analysts on average expected a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.6 billion.

The results comes as investors are focused on higher funding costs, a slow recovery in credit demand and political backlash against Australia's big banks, which have been raising home loan rates despite an easing bias of the central bank.

Westpac shares have risen 4.1 percent so far this year, the second-best performer among Australia's 'Big Four' banks behind ANZ, and just below the 4.6 percent rise in the broader index. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair)