SYDNEY, March 2 Westpac Banking Corp,
Australia's No.3 lender, on Wednesday said it was no longer in
discussions for a potential sale of its Hastings Funds
Management unit.
"For various reasons, including current external market
conditions, Westpac and the relevant parties have elected to
cease strategic conversations and due diligence with respect to
a possible purchase of Hastings," the bank said in a statement
to Reuters.
Hastings Fund Management specialises in the acquisition and
management of infrastructure, property, alternative debt and
private equity. Last year, it was the successful bidder for
transmission network owner TransGrid.
Westpac would consider its options "carefully" while
continuing to support Hastings, it said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)