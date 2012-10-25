Oct 25 Fitch Ratings downgraded West Penn
Allegheny Health Systems four notches to CCC from B-plus on
Thursday, citing concerns about the increasing chances that the
regional health system will need to restructure its debt after a
merger with insurer Highmark Inc fell apart.
West Penn, a nonprofit system with about $737 million of
revenue debt outstanding, wants to look for other suitors. It is
embroiled in litigation with Highmark over whether it breached
their merger agreement.
A major regional healthcare system, West Penn has been
struggling financially for years. Its $475 million deal with
Highmark, one of the 10 biggest U.S. health insurers,
would have given it a cash infusion and granted Highmark control
of the system.
But after Highmark's former CEO was fired in April, the new
CEO, William Winkenwerder, insisted that West Penn file for
bankruptcy to reduce its massive debt load before Highmark would
close the transaction, West Penn has said.
Highmark has already provided about $225 million to West
Penn under the agreement. Both West Penn and Highmark based in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
West Penn said on Sept. 28 the deal was off. Highmark is
seeking to block West Penn from talking to other potential
buyers, with a two-day court hearing on the matter beginning on
Thursday.
If it doesn't implement the deal with Highmark by the April
30 deadline, West Penn will be left "with limited options for
addressing its precarious financial situation," the credit
rating agency said.
"The credit situation remains volatile and dependent on the
outcome of litigation, the involvement of government entities,
the release of financial information by (West Penn), and the
possible resumption of discussions between (West Penn) and
Highmark," Fitch said.
West Penn said in a statement that it wants to continue
discussions with Highmark and that Fitch's action was not
unexpected.
The system's board and management "remain committed to doing
everything in their power to help protect and enhance the health
system as a viable community asset, including working to
maximize the investment of our bondholders, creditors, and
most importantly, our tens of thousands of employees and
patients," West Penn said.