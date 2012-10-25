Oct 25 Fitch Ratings downgraded West Penn Allegheny Health Systems four notches to CCC from B-plus on Thursday, citing concerns about the troubled regional health system's increasing chances of debt restructuring.

The super downgrade and potential for restructuring also stem from uncertainty about whether West Penn and health insurer Highmark Inc., both based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will ever consummate a merger, Fitch said in a statement.

West Penn, a nonprofit system with about $737 million of revenue debt outstanding, wants to seek other suitors. It is embroiled in litigation with Highmark over whether it breached their merger deal.