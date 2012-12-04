Dec 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said on
Tuesday it cut Pennsylvania's West Penn Allegheny Health
System's $726 million bonds to CC from B-minus.
S&P said its lowered rating reflects uncertainty after
Highmark Inc and the agency resumed talks about
restructuring the agency's debt and pension obligations.
Despite a legal ruling prohibiting the agency from seeking
other suitors "there remains significant uncertainty as to
whether the parties will reach an agreement that will receive
subsequent approval by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department,"
S&P credit analyst Cynthia Keller said in a statement.