Oct 3 Health insurer Highmark Inc wants a state
court to block any possible deal talks with rivals involving
Pennsylvania's West Penn Allegheny Health System, which last
week ended a planned $475 million alliance with Highmark.
One of the 10 largest U.S. health insurers, with 4.9 million
people on its rolls, Highmark said in a news release on Tuesday
that it had asked a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for a
temporary restraining order to keep West Penn from pursuing
affiliation or acquisition talks with third parties.
Pittsburgh-based Highmark, which is readying for major
shifts in healthcare funding under U.S. reforms by assembling an
integrated health-delivery network, and West Penn struck an
affiliation agreement last November.
In ending the planned alliance, non-profit West Penn said
Highmark had not lived up to the terms of the affiliation
agreement and had insisted that financially strapped West Penn
restructure its debt through bankruptcy.
The lawsuit also asks that West Penn immediately repay $200
million in grants and loans provided by Highmark.
A spokesman for Highmark was not immediately available to
comment. The company has denied violating the terms of its
affiliation and described a possible financial restructuring as
just one potential route for improving West Penn's finances.
Last Friday, after West Penn announced the termination of
the alliance, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings warned
they may cut credit ratings on West Penn, a regional operator of
five hospitals and other healthcare and research facilities.
Moody's placed its Caa1 bond rating for West Penn on review
for a downgrade. Fitch also put the system's B-plus rating on
rating watch negative. About $737 million in outstanding revenue
bond debt issued by the Allegheny County Hospital Development
Authority in 2007 is affected by the actions.