BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust says LMIR Trust entered into share purchase agreements
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
Sept 28 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it could downgrade West Penn Allegheny Health System's Caa1 bond rating after the regional nonprofit health system terminated its agreement with health insurer Highmark Inc.
The action affects about $737 million in outstanding debt. Highmark, a major U.S. health insurance company, is based in Pittsburgh.
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
June 5 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share to resume trading on June 6 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qXjQxv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)