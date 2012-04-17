* Sees Q1 adj EPS at $0.83 vs est $0.65
* Expects FY12 adj EPS $2.50-$2.67 vs est $2.47
* Shares rise 10 pct
April 17 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above analysts'
estimates, helped primarily by an increase in pharmaceutical
packaging sales, sending its shares up 10 percent.
For the first quarter, the maker of components and systems
for injectable drug delivery expects to earn an adjusted profit
of 83 cents.
Analysts were expecting 65 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company now expects an adjusted profit of
$2.50 to $2.67 per share, up from its previous outlook of $2.37
and $2.55 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.47 per share.
Shares of the Lionville, Pennsylvania-based company rose to
an eight-month high of $44.08 in morning trading on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.