SINGAPORE/LONDON May 4 Westport Petroleum's
fuel oil traders in Singapore and Los Angeles have quit and the
company will scale down operations in Singapore, industry
sources said on Thursday.
The trading firm, a wholly-owned unit of Mitsui & Co.
, has surrendered storage space of about 150,000-200,000
cubic meters in Singapore it had leased from Vopak, two of the
sources said, declining to be identified as they are not
authorised to talk to the media.
A Mitsui spokesman declined to comment on whether fuel
traders in Singapore and Los Angeles were to leave. He also
denied there was any move to shut down the Singapore office. Two
industry sources said Westport may shut its office in the city
state.
The company's trading activities in the island nation were
largely concentrated in the low-sulphur fuel oil market, the
sources said.
Since the start of the year, the trader has shipped
130,000-270,000 tonnes of fuel oil monthly from the U.S. Gulf
Coast to Singapore, with an outstanding booking for the suezmax,
Jag Lata, provisionally chartered for June arrival.
It is not immediately clear why the company is scaling back
operations.
Westport Petroleum made a loss of 3.2 billion yen ($39.81
million) in the three quarters ending Dec. 31, up 17 billion yen
from the same period a year ago, according to Mitsui's financial
report. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Westport posted losses of
2.5 billion yen ($31.18 million).
Westport Petroleum, which started in 1985, has operations in
London, the United States, apart from Singapore, according to
the company'swWebsite.
Apart from Singapore, the company operates leased-storage
facilities in the United States, in cities including New York
and Houston.
($1 = 80.3800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Ikuko Kurahone; Additional
reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Writing by Manash
