By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Westports Holdings Bhd,
operator of Malaysia's busiest port, has recruited mostly
state-linked funds to take up 90 percent of an institutional
tranche, two sources said, as it looks to shield its $610
million IPO from jittery regional markets.
Westports is using this strategy to push on with its IPO as
flotations in neighbouring Indonesia and the Philippines have
either been downsized or delayed due to global market volatility
and pricey valuations.
The sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
Malaysia' largest pension fund the Employee Provident Fund,
civil servants' pension fund, a pilgrim fund and a state-owned
fund management firm were among the eight cornerstones involved
in the IPO due in October.
They said two other domestic and foreign funds made up the
rest of the cornerstones for the IPO, which is the second
largest in Malaysia so far this year after a planned $725
million) initial share sale by UMW Oil & Gas Bhd.
The funds could not immediately comment on the issue.
Westports, which manages the world's 13 busiest port and counts
state investor Khazanah Nasional and Hong Kong's Hutchison Port
Holdings as shareholders, could not be reached for comment.
With a lock up period of six months, bankers running the IPO
do not have to fret too much on drawing in foreign investors who
are focusing more on recovering Western economies in the wake of
the U.S. Fed's steps to slow monetary stimulus.
In other words, the bankers would only have to aggressively
market just $90 million worth of shares, one of the sources
said.
The Westports IPO comprises 813 million shares, with 710
million for institutional investors and the remainder for retail
investors. The cornerstone investors account for close to 45
percent of the total institutional tranche with the rest
allocated to business entities or individuals under an
affirmative action policy for the majority ethnic Malays, the
sources said.
MORE SUPPORT
Local institutional funds have boosted the outlook for
market debutantes, including a $3.2 billion listing of Felda
Global Venture Holdings Bhd that made Malaysia the
biggest IPO market in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan last
year.
This year's largest IPO from UMW Oil & Gas is taking a
similar route. Up to 17 cornerstone investors have been
recruited UMW Oil & Gas, taking up 61 percent of the total
institutional tranche, sources said, nearly double that of Felda
Global.
UMW Oil & Gas, the oil-field services arm of state-backed
conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd, could not be reached
for comment.
Although cornerstones' involvement could help attract other
institutional and retail investors, the lock up period by these
investors could dampen liquidity and make it more expensive for
others to trade in the shares, fund managers said.
"But you have to admit that Malaysia is a different breed,"
said a fund manager who declined to be named. "You can't easily
find a market where there are these domestic funds readily
available to support these IPOs, you have to pay a premium for
this," he said.
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Jeremy Laurence)