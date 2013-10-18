* Shares climb as much as 8 pct in first day of trade
* Westports banks on efficiency, higher capacity to grow
* Competition heating up among Malacca Straits ports
* IPO puts money in existing shareholders' pockets
By Niluksi Koswanage and Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 Malaysia's Westports
Holdings jumped as much as 8 percent in its market
debut on Friday, with investors keen on its strategy to treat
container ships like Formula One race cars as they ply the
900-km long Malacca Straits.
Calling itself a pit stop, the port operator backed by
Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, derives 70 percent of its
revenues from transhipments where super-sized ships move
containers carrying finished goods to smaller vessels for
transport to nearby markets.
Its aim is to shift 35 containers an hour instead of the
industry-standard 25, a feat it compares to F1 pit crews turning
around a race car in seconds and one that it hopes will help it
weather a shipping industry downturn and fierce competition from
other ports in the region.
Westports debuted on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange
with a market value of $2.9 billion. It is the largest listed
port operator along the Malacca Straits that link Europe and the
Middle East to Asia and carry 40 percent of global shipping
trade.
"In terms of efficiency and productivity, Westports is just
top notch," said Bharat Shah Joshi, an investment manager with
Aberdeen Asset Management that oversees $5 billion worth of
equities in Malaysia.
"The strong debut is driven by investors who want a slice of
the action along the Malacca Straits where we will see a lot of
expansion in the next three to five years."
Its shares jumped as high as 2.71 ringgit from its IPO price
of 2.50 ringgit, as institutional funds left out during the
book-building process chased a small flotation. Target prices
set by four brokerages ranged from 2.75 to 2.97 ringgit.
The $680 million raised from selling 23.8 percent of the
company will be distributed to existing shareholders - from
billionaire Li to port workers - rather than used to fund
expansion or repay debt. Westports said the stock market listing
was more about branding and returning cash to shareholders than
raising capital.
BIG CHALLENGES AHEAD
The shipping industry is in its fifth year of a downturn,
despite recent signs of a rise in bookings from China, as
overcapacity weighs and big container firms scramble to form
vessel-sharing alliances to cut costs.
"The dust needs to settle among the shippers. We call it a
shipping downturn but there is container volume growth," said
Westports Chief Executive Officer Ruben Gnanalingam, whose
family owns a 46.8 percent stake in the company.
"Ships can come and go but the port business always survives
so long as economies thrive," he said in an interview with
Reuters on Thursday.
The world's three biggest shipping firms - A.P.
Moller-Maersk's Maersk Line unit, Switzerland-based
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and France's CMA CGM -
announced plans in June to share 255 ships and cut costs.
Once European Union anti-competition officials give the
green light, expected by next year, the trio will have to choose
which hubs across the world will be their main ports of call.
Their focus is the Asia-Europe line, which has been
lacklustre due to the uneven pace of the global economic
recovery and where overcapacity has driven spot freight rates to
loss-making levels.
On the Malacca Straits, Westports may lose out to the other
ports as no shipper has invested in it, even though CMA accounts
for 10 percent of revenues, bankers and industry analysts said.
Maersk, on the other hand, has a 30 percent stake in Syed
Mokhtar's Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) on the southern tip of
Malaysia and MSC jointly controls a terminal further down in
Singapore with the island-state's sole port operator.
"People forget these three shippers are not about to channel
all the vessels in the alliance into one hub on the straits if
the green light is given from the EU," Gnanalingam said. "There
is the question of capacity constraints, which every port along
the stretch is trying to deal with."
THE LI CONNECTION
To attract big-name customers, Westports, operating from
central Malaysia's Port Klang, speeds it up with cranes that
operate 1.4 times faster than the industry standard, which means
ships can get in and out faster. Last year, it kept vessels
waiting just two to three hours for berths compared with an
average of four hours seen in other ports along the straits.
The connection with Li, who owns more than a fifth of
Westports through a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, is
a competitive advantage, Gnanalingam said.
"Li opens doors. His companies are involved in 50 over ports
and they organise these meetings that give you access to the
latest out there from engineering, IT and the business," he
said. "You share, learn and compete with one another."
Last year, Westports handled 69 percent of the 10 million
twenty equivalent unit (TEU) containers passing through Port
Klang - the 12th busiest port in the world.
BUILDING UP VOLUMES
Westports will expand capacity by 68 percent to 16 million
TEUs, in part to comply with requirements from the Malaysian
government before it extends the company's concession by 30
years to 2054. Gnanalingam said Westports will tap debt markets
to fund growth.
Westports faces keen competition in the battle to ramp up
capacity from politically connected Syed Mokhtar, whose
infrastructure group MMC Corp controls PTP and Johor
Port in southern Malaysia.
PTP has spent $450 million to lift its annual handling
capacity by 25 percent to 10.5 million TEUs by next year.
"Competition is not a scary prospect in the Malacca Straits.
Everyone grows," said Gnanalingam. "When we first started out in
1990s, 15 million TEUs a year came through the straits. Now its
50 million this year. You can't get that anywhere else."