SYDNEY Nov 18 Western Areas,
Australia's third-largest nickel producer, said on Friday a new
mine had yielded its first nickel ore two months ahead of
schedule.
The company now expects to steadily increase output from its
Spotted Quoll underground mine over the next few months to
replace production from an open pit deposit at the site that is
projected to run dry in the first quarter of next year.
A study was underway to evaluate potential to increase the
production rate from the new mine by 50 percent to 15,000 tonnes
per year of nickel metal from the current target rate of 10,000
tonnes, the company said.
The results of the study would be known next month, it said.
Western Areas in July forecast fiscal 2011/12
nickel production of 25,000-27,000 tonnes. {ID:nL3E7IJ0BP]
