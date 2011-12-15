* Gets offer for feed products unit, some storage terminals
* To explore strategic alternatives, hires Evercore Partners
Dec 15 - Westway Group Inc, which provides
storage services for bulk liquid products, said it would review
strategic alternatives after it received an unsolicited offer
for some of its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F
Man.
"The board feels that the current market valuation of
Westway does not reflect the intrinsic value of its businesses
and their prospects for future growth," said Westway's Chairman
Francis Jenkins Jr.
The company said ED&F Man, an agricultural commodity trading
house, had offered to acquire its feed products division and
some of its storage terminals.
Westway, however, did not disclose the details of the offer
and has not set a timetable to evaluate it.
The company also formed a special committee of independent
directors to explore strategic alternatives and hired Evercore
Partners as financial adviser.
New Orleans, Louisiana-based Westwood, with a market value
of about $103.6 million, has a total issued debt of $175
million, according to Thomson Reuters Data.
Shares of the New Orleans, Louisiana based company closed at
$4 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.