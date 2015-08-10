FRANKFURT Aug 10 Online furniture retailer
Westwing, which is backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket
Internet, has indefinitely postponed a stock market
listing amid deepening financial losses, two people familiar
with the company's plans said on Monday.
The Munich-based company is focusing instead on its core
business and reviving its previously rapid rate of growth but
has suspended any plans for an initial public offering in the
autumn, the sources told Reuters.
Rocket Internet, which owns about a third of Westwing,
declined to comment. A spokesman for Westwing was not
immediately available.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Eric
Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)