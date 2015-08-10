* Westwing IPO had been expected in the autumn
* Company to focus on core business, growth - sources
* Move comes amid continued losses
(Adds further details on Westwing)
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Online furniture retailer
Westwing, which is backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket
Internet, has indefinitely postponed a stock market
listing amid deepening financial losses, two people familiar
with the company's plans said on Monday.
The Munich-based company is focusing instead on its core
business and reviving its previously rapid rate of growth but
has suspended any plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in
the autumn, the sources told Reuters.
The surprise setback follows Westwing's latest round of
fundraising in January of this year, when it took in 25 million
euros ($27.4 million) at a post-money valuation of 449.2 million
euros.
Westwing, which was founded in 2011, saw sales increase by
two thirds to 183 million euros in 2014, but its torrid growth
slowed to around 55 percent in the first quarter of this year,
the most recent period for which results have been published.
The company posted an 18.6 million euro loss in the first
three months of 2015, according to financial reports by Rocket
Internet, which holds a roughly one-third stake in Westwing.
Westwing has previously featured on lists of potential IPO of
Rocket-backed investments.
A Rocket Internet spokeswoman said the company does not
comment on speculation about potential IPOs of its investments.
A Westwing spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters recently reported that HelloFresh, in which Rocket
Internet holds a slight majority ownership, is planning an IPO
later this year that could value that company at more than 1
billion euros, according to sources familiar with the company's
plans.
($1 = 0.9118 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Eric
Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)