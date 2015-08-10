* Westwing IPO had been expected in the autumn

* Company to focus on core business, growth - sources

* Move comes amid continued losses (Adds further details on Westwing)

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 Online furniture retailer Westwing, which is backed by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet, has indefinitely postponed a stock market listing amid deepening financial losses, two people familiar with the company's plans said on Monday.

The Munich-based company is focusing instead on its core business and reviving its previously rapid rate of growth but has suspended any plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the autumn, the sources told Reuters.

The surprise setback follows Westwing's latest round of fundraising in January of this year, when it took in 25 million euros ($27.4 million) at a post-money valuation of 449.2 million euros.

Westwing, which was founded in 2011, saw sales increase by two thirds to 183 million euros in 2014, but its torrid growth slowed to around 55 percent in the first quarter of this year, the most recent period for which results have been published.

The company posted an 18.6 million euro loss in the first three months of 2015, according to financial reports by Rocket Internet, which holds a roughly one-third stake in Westwing. Westwing has previously featured on lists of potential IPO of Rocket-backed investments.

A Rocket Internet spokeswoman said the company does not comment on speculation about potential IPOs of its investments. A Westwing spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters recently reported that HelloFresh, in which Rocket Internet holds a slight majority ownership, is planning an IPO later this year that could value that company at more than 1 billion euros, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.

($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)