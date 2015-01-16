(Corrects liabilities range to $100-$500 million from $100 million-$50 million)

Jan 16 Wet Seal Inc filed for bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, a week after the struggling apparel retailer laid off 3,700 employees and closed 338 stores.

The company listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, according to the filing.

Wet Seal sells apparel and accessories for teen girls and young women through retail stores and an e-commerce website. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)