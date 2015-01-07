BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
Jan 7 Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc said it laid off about 3,700 full- and part-time employees on Wednesday as it closed 338 retail stores.
The closures followed Wet Seal's failure to successfully re-negotiate meaningful concessions from landlords, the company said.
The closed stores accounted for almost half of Wet Seal's net sales for the nine months ending Nov. 1. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING