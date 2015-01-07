Jan 7 Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc said it laid off about 3,700 full- and part-time employees on Wednesday as it closed 338 retail stores.

The closures followed Wet Seal's failure to successfully re-negotiate meaningful concessions from landlords, the company said.

The closed stores accounted for almost half of Wet Seal's net sales for the nine months ending Nov. 1. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)