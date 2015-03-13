LONDON, March 13 British pub chain JD
Wetherspoon said it would cut coffee and breakfast
prices in a bid to triple sales over the next 18 months and help
boost profits under pressure from much cheaper alcohol prices at
supermarkets.
The company, which has grown to over 900 pubs on demand for
its cheap food and drink deals, said on Friday profit before tax
and exceptional items for the 26 weeks to Jan. 25 slipped 0.9
percent to 37.5 million pounds despite revenue up 9 percent.
As well as sales coming under pressure from supermarkets,
the fall was due to higher utility costs and wages pushing down
its operating margin from 8.2 percent a year ago to 7.4 percent.
The pub group sells around 50 million coffees and 24 million
breakfasts a year and said on Friday it would look to triple
those sales by introducing more competitive prices from next
week.
The firm added that in the face of greater supermarket
competition it would also unveil several alcohol drink offers.
Wetherspooon has been a fierce critic of the impact of the
much cheaper price of drinks at supermarkets, which pay no VAT
on food allowing them to subsidise alcohol prices, while pubs
pay 20 percent VAT on food.
The company said that while marketing and labour costs may
be higher than expected in the second half, it expected a
"reasonable outcome" for the full-year.
Sales at pubs open over a year were up 1.6 percent in the
six weeks to March 8, having risen 4.5 percent in the first half
of the year.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by William Hardy)