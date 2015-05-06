LONDON May 6 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said sales growth had continued to slow in its third quarter, although under pressure margins had improved despite recent cut-price initiatives.

The company, which has grown to over 900 pubs on demand for its cheap food and drinks menus, said on Wednesday sales at pubs open over a year had risen 1.7 percent in the 13 weeks to April 26, continuing a slowing trend seen in its first half.

Like-for-like sales growth of 6.3 percent in its first quarter had already slowed to 2.7 percent in its second quarter due to increasing competition from supermarkets and restaurants.

The group's third-quarter operating margin of 7.5 percent was down on a year ago but was an improvement on the 7.4 percent posted at the half-year. Analysts had expected it to weaken further after Wetherspoons launched cut-price coffee and breakfast deals in March to help boost sales.

Wetherspoons narrowed its operating margin expectations for the year to a range of 7.3 percent to 7.7 percent and said its full-year profit outlook remained unchanged.

The firm is on average expected to post a 1.7 percent fall in profit for the year to July of 78 million pounds ($119 million). ($1 = 0.6570 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)