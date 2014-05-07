LONDON May 7 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon
posted higher third-quarter sales and said that while it
was still on course for its full-year profit goal, slowing sales
in April had left it cautious concerning its final quarter.
The firm, which has grown to run over 900 pubs on demand for
promotions like curry clubs and 'beer and a burger' bargains, on
Wednesday said sales for the 13 weeks to April 27 at pubs open
over a year rose 6.2 percent, although April had been below par.
"As a result of the slowdown in sales growth in recent weeks
and our strong performance in the final quarter of last year,
combined with the slightly unpredictable impact of the World
Cup, the company retains an element of caution about the exact
outcome for the final quarter," Wetherspoon said.
The company said it still expected a "reasonable outcome"
for the year as a whole. According to a Reuters poll of 13
analysts, the firm is expected to post a profit of 79 million
pounds ($134 million), up 2.7 percent on 2012-13.
Total sales, which includes the impact of new pubs, rose
10.9 percent in its third quarter.
Wetherspoon said its third-quarter operating margin slipped
to 8.0 percent from 8.2 percent in the first half, reflecting
investment in IT, staff and training, and guided to 8.0 to 8.3
percent for the year, down from 8.7 percent in 2012-13.
The firm is opening 45 new pubs this fiscal year, including
its first in Ireland, and said it intended to open 30-40 in its
next fiscal year.
Shares in Wetherspoon closed at 852 pence on Tuesday, up 42
percent on a year ago, valuing the firm at 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by John Stonestreet)