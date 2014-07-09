LONDON, July 9 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon
reported a slow down in underlying sales in the last 10
weeks of trading, with demand dropping off as consumers turned
elsewhere to watch the World Cup.
The firm, which has grown to run over 900 pubs on demand for
promotions like curry clubs and 'beer and a burger' bargains, on
Wednesday said sales for the 10 weeks to July 6 at pubs open
over a year rose by 4.9 percent.
In May the group had said sales on a like-for-like basis in
the 13 weeks to April 27 rose by 6.2 percent.
Wetherspoon pubs have shown matches during the World Cup
tournament in Brazil, but they are not an obvious choice for
fans to watch big games because they do not normally show sports
matches during the year.
"Although sales have slowed in recent weeks, the company
remains confident of a reasonable outcome in the current
financial year," it said.
Wetherspoon said its operating margin came in at 8.1 percent
and that for the next financial year it expected the margin to
be in the region of 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Li-mei Hoang)