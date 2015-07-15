LONDON, July 15 JD Wetherspoon warned on
Wednesday Britain's new higher living wage would threaten the
future of many pubs, adding to unsustainable pressure on an
industry already struggling with taxes and supermarket
competition.
Last week British finance minister George Osborne announced
a bumper pay increase in his first post-election budget, with
the current 6.50 pound minimum wage set to rise to a living wage
for over 25-year-olds of 7.20 pounds from next April.
This will rise steadily over the following four years to
around 9.35 pounds an hour.
For Wetherspoon, which spends almost a quarter of its
revenue on wages, the impact could be a 21 percent haircut to
pretax profits, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin said the change added
"considerable uncertainty to future financial projections in the
pub industry" and called on the government to harmonise VAT and
business rates for pubs and supermarkets to ease pressure.
The company, which has grown to over 900 pubs on demand for
its cheap food and drinks menus, said on Wednesday sales at pubs
open over a year had risen 2.9 percent in the 11 weeks to July
12, ahead of 1.7 percent growth recorded in its third quarter.
Total sales, which includes new openings, rose 6.5 percent
with its new cut price breakfasts and coffees boosting trade.
Its operating margin was 7.0 percent and would be at around 7.4
percent for the full-year, the firm said.
Wetherspoon's full-year profit is expected to fall below
last year's and the firm said it expected a similar trading
performance in its 2015/16 fiscal year.
