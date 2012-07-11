LONDON, July 11 British pub operator JD Wetherspoon Plc said cost pressures from government legislation would weigh this year on what has so far been a solid performance boosted by major events.

Wetherspoon, whose cut-price drinks and meal offers had made it one of the stronger performing pub chains through the economic downturn, said like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to July 8 were up 6.1 percent, driven by strong trading around the Jubilee celebrations and the Euro 2012 championship.

However the group said that its main challenge remained the continuing cost pressure from government legislation, which it cited as increases in excise duty, business rates and carbon tax.

"We expect to achieve a reasonable outcome for the current financial year," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.