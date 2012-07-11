LONDON, July 11 British pub operator JD
Wetherspoon Plc said cost pressures from government
legislation would weigh this year on what has so far been a
solid performance boosted by major events.
Wetherspoon, whose cut-price drinks and meal offers had made
it one of the stronger performing pub chains through the
economic downturn, said like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to
July 8 were up 6.1 percent, driven by strong trading around the
Jubilee celebrations and the Euro 2012 championship.
However the group said that its main challenge remained the
continuing cost pressure from government legislation, which it
cited as increases in excise duty, business rates and carbon
tax.
"We expect to achieve a reasonable outcome for the current
financial year," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.