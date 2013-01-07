Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
Jan 7 Women's clothing retailer Wet Seal Inc appointed John Goodman as its chief executive, five months after it fired its former CEO amid pressure from one of its biggest shareholders to stem a slide in sales.
Wet Seal fired the then CEO Susan McGalla in July after the company reported declining same-store sales for more than 11 months.
Activist investor Clinton Group, Wet Seal's second-largest shareholder, won control of the company's board last October, and said it would focus on turning the business around.
Goodman, who has worked with Sears Holding Corp, Gap Inc, Levi Strauss & Co, and Mervyn's, was named an independent director in September.
Forty-eight-year-old Goodman's appointment is effective immediately, Wet seal said in a statement.
The Foothill Ranch, California-based company's shares closed at $2.70 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing volumes rather than price in its key European market where it has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior executive said on Friday.