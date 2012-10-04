* Clinton says Wet Seal backtracked on board control deal
* Wet Seal says company needs experience of current
directors
* Clinton owns 7 percent of the Wet Seal
* Clinton accuses board of hiring, strategic missteps
Oct 3 Struggling clothing retailer Wet Seal Inc
urged its shareholders on Wednesday to reject efforts
by its third-largest investor Clinton Group to gain control of
the board, saying the company needed the experience of its
current directors.
Clinton, which holds some 7 percent of Wet Seal, said the
seller of young women's apparel had earlier in the day
backtracked on an offer, made via an investment banker, for four
directors to resign in exchange for the activist investor ending
its move.
Clinton has argued that Wet Seal's performance over the last
five years has been unnecessarily poor, and that the board has
made missteps in its hiring and strategy.
The company's board has eight seats, of which one is vacant.
"We strongly urge our shareholders to revoke or withhold
their consent to allow Clinton Group to replace six of the seven
current members of our board, including our two recently added
members, with five of their own candidates," Wet Seal chairman
Hal Kahn said in a statement.
"We believe that maintaining a degree of stability and
continuity on our board is critical as we approach the holiday
season," Kahn said.
Wet Seal has in recent weeks expanded its board to include
former chief executive Kathy Bronstein, and retail industry
veteran John Goodman.
Clinton Group said the new appointments were better than any
of the existing board, but insisted they were appointed hastily
in a bid to fend off Clinton's campaign.
Wet Seal has struggled with declining sales for around a
year, and on Tuesday reported a 12.7 percent decline in
September same-store sales.
Shares in Wet Seal closed at $3.16 on Wednesday.