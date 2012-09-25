Sept 25 U.S. women's apparel retailer Wet Seal
Inc has urged its shareholders to reject activist
investor Clinton Group's efforts to replace four members of the
board, saying its choice of candidates are better suited than
Clinton's to lead the company.
Clinton, Wet Seal's third-largest investor, earlier called
for the sale of the retailer and sought four seats on the board
shortly after the firing of Chief Executive Susan McGalla in
July.
Wet Seal responded by adopting a rights plan with a 10
percent trigger a month later, which was subsequently
terminated.
The company said Clinton Group is looking to replace four
experienced members of Wet Seal's board with five new directors,
"none of whom know our business model nor have meaningful
experience in our fast-fashion business".
Wet Seal also said the board is working with recruiter
Korn/Ferry to find a new CEO.