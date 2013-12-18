(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Clinton Group and its
affiliates control 8.1 percent of Wet Seal's shares, not 7.78
percent)
Dec 18 Activist hedge fund Clinton Group said it
was exploring financing options for a possible takeover of
women's apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc.
Clinton Group and its affiliates had an 8.1 percent stake in
Wet Seal as of Dec. 17, the company said in a regulatory filing
on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/tyn55v)
Wet Seal's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $2.77 on the
Nasdaq in early trading.
(Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)