* June same-store sales down 9 pct vs est drop of 7.7 pct
* Reaffirms Q2 loss/shr outlook $0.03-$0.06 vs est loss/shr
$0.05
* Sees Q2 same-store sales falling 7-11 pct
July 5 Women's apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc
, responding to calls from several shareholders, said
it is weighing plans to use its deep cash reserves.
Wet Seal, which also sells accessories such as hats, watches
and jewelry, had cash and cash equivalents of $148.1 million as
of April 28, representing more than half of the company's market
value. The company is valued at $285.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"The company is referring primarily to the large cash
position sitting on the balance sheet," Stephens Inc analyst
Travis Williams said.
"Some shareholders would like to see management and the
board put some of the excess cash to use in the form of a share
repurchase or special dividend."
Wet Seal, which said it regularly conducts such reviews, has
not paid out dividends to its shareholders so far.
The retailer said it would consider all factors relevant to
the company's capital and cash requirements, including projected
cash levels, operating performance, market trading prices and
economic trends.
The company, which plans to retain an investment banking
firm to assist its evaluation, also reported a
larger-than-expected drop in same-store sales for June as
e-commerce sales fell 5 percent.
Same-store sales for June fell 9 percent. Analysts on
average had expected a fall of 7.7 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Foothill Ranch, California-based company, which caters
primarily to young women, also reaffirmed its second-quarter
forecast for a net loss of 3 cents to 6 cents per share.
Same-store sales are expected to decline 7 to 11 percent.
The company's shares, which have lost nearly a third of
their value in the past year, were up slightly at $3.18 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.